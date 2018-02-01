Home»Today's Stories

Over €17k worth of alcohol and tobacco seized in raid

Thursday, February 01, 2018
By Joe Leogue

Gardaí and Revenue officials seized more than €17,000 worth of alcohol and tobacco, and a sum of cash in a raid on a house near Macroom, Co Cork, earlier this week.

Some of the contraband cigarettes and tobacco that was seized during a search of a house near Macroom, Co Cork.

Two Polish nationals, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s, were interviewed as part of the investigation.

The search of the house took place on Tuesday.

Aided by Revenue detector dog Harvey, gardaí and Revenue officials seized 315 litres of alcohol in various stages of production, along with the production apparatus, tanks and containers.

A car was also seized along with 4,500 contraband cigarettes branded West, Rothmans and Marlboro; and 6.5kg of tobacco branded Amber Leaf and West.

“The potential retail value of the alcohol, cigarettes and tobacco seized is approximately €17,200 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €12,100,” Revenue said in a statement.

“During this intelligence-led operation, a cash amount of €6,295 which is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity, was detained in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

“Two Polish nationals, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s, were interviewed and investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution,” the statement read.

Revenue said anyone tempted to buy cheap alcohol or tobacco products from “an irregular source of supply” should be aware that there is “a high possibility that they are buying counterfeit and dangerous products”.

“Counterfeit alcohol and often contains high quantities of methanol, a poisonous chemical that can cause breathing difficulties, liver damage or blindness; and isopropyl alcohol, a chemical solvent commonly found in nail varnish remover,” Revenue said.

“These recent seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal and counterfeit alcohol in the shadow economy,” it said.

Anyone with information on such activities can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.


