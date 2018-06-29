Home»Today's Stories

Opposition briefed on 'women’s place in home' referendum

Friday, June 29, 2018

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

The Government has briefed opposition parties about the first steps to holding a referendum in the autumn on whether the description of a women’s role being in the home should be deleted from the constitution.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan met opposition justice spokespeople yesterday, when it was reiterated that the vote will likely be held on October 26 this year.

Legal advice given to the Government has also said the vote should be a repeal simpliciter — this involves asking the electorate whether nor to remove the reference rather than replacing it with any terms or words.

Labour has been pushing for language in the Constitution to be instead changed to gender-neutral terms, signalling the role of both parents.

However, the Government has advised against this voting question by the Attorney General.

The planned polling day has been allocated to coincide with any potential presidential election vote — if a contest was to go ahead. Mr Flanagan reiterated the advice and the planned date yesterday.

A referendum on removing the offence of blasphemy from the Constitution is also planned for the same day.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Related Articles

Gender quotas call for local elections

Our moment has arrived and we need to grasp it with both hands

Cabinet gender pay gap bill may slow progress, claims union

Legislation tackling gender pay gap published by Government

More in this Section

No response to latest Air Corps whistleblower claim

Trucker took pictures while driving past crash

Children in South-west at huge health service disadvantage

Crime figures up sharply but CSO voices concerns


Breaking Stories

David Drumm pleads guilty to providing unlawful loans at Anglo Irish Bank

11,500 unstamped cigarettes seized in Dublin

Tralee church severely damaged after ice cream van drives through entrance

Martin says Taoiseach should not create 'spurious' grounds for an election

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

    • 9
    • 18
    • 20
    • 27
    • 38
    • 39
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »