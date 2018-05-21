Home»Today's Stories

Olivia, 9, cannot get on waiting list for spinal surgery

Monday, May 21, 2018

By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

A nine-year-old girl who cannot walk or talk and who has a profoundly curved spine cannot get on a waiting list for spinal surgery until she undergoes an MRI, scheduled for April 2019.

Olivia White: Must first have an MRI, scheduled for April 2019.

Olivia White, from Mallow, Co Cork, is currently in Cork University Hospital (CUH) with double pneumonia.

Her mother, Monica, said a pocket of Olivia’s lung is being compressed by her deformed spine and is prone to filling with fluid, and unless it is resolved, she faces repeated hospitalisation.

She said they had “several scares” during the week when Olivia deteriorated to the point where they thought they might lose her. Monica said her daughter’s curve started out at 13 degrees and is now at more than 70 degrees. She said they are considering suing the HSE for the harm caused on foot of treatment delays.

Correspondence seen by the Irish Examiner shows Olivia is not listed for an MRI until April 2, 2019.

The correspondence, from the spinal disorders unit at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, also says the multi-disciplinary team meetings, where complex cases like Olivia’s are discussed, “are very backed up at present”.

Monica said the manner in which the HSE manages the scoliosis waiting list keeps people like Olivia off the list because she has to be deemed to require surgery, and an MRI is part of the diagnostics preparation for surgery.

Monica said she is happy to pay to have an MRI done privately, but remains concerned that Olivia will still have to wait for surgery.

She said she would also consider travelling overseas for treatment.

Olivia has Rett syndrome, a rare neurological and developmental disorder that leaves her fully dependent on her family for the most basic of tasks .

Consultant paediatric orthopaedic surgeon Pat Kiely, who carries out spinal surgery in Crumlin Hospital, said “there are sometimes backlogs [in relation to MRIs] that slow down the surgery date, and that’s a frustration”.

He said it was “a fact” that they encounter patients they would like to operate on, but surgery was delayed while patients waited for investigations.

Olivia requires a general anaesthetic to undergo an MRI, and Mr Kiely said very few hospitals do MRIs under general anaesthetic.

Asked by the Irish Examiner if the HSE is massaging scoliosis waiting list figures to keep the numbers down, a spokesperson for the Children’s Hospital Group said: “If a patient is clinically deemed suitable for surgery they are added to the waiting list”.

The spokesperson said: “If a child is deteriorating and needs surgery, the patient will be prioritised for an MRI scan.”


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Related Articles

‘A system intent on piling more hurt upon a delicate but already bruised baby’

John Halligan: Abolish ‘totally toxic’ HSE

Better pay rates needed to recruit and retain nurses, says INMO

Commitments to culture of openness were just lip service

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating Anastasia Kriegel murder await on forensic tests

Apple makes first tax repayment to State of €1.5bn

Workers ‘staring at poverty in old age’

Calls to monitor threat of lead in food


Breaking Stories

North voters’ opposition to Brexit increases to 69%

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 19, 2018

    • 3
    • 11
    • 14
    • 23
    • 36
    • 45
    • 26

Full Lotto draw results »