O’Donnell: Rural TDs cost lives by delaying road safety bill

The head of the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has hit out at “disgraceful and self-serving” rural politicians who, it is claimed, are delaying the passage of stricter drink- driving laws and therefore “costing lives”.

The criticism from RSA CEO Liz O’Donnell comes after several rural TDs this week continued to object to proposals to introduce mandatory driving bans for first- time offenders.

The bill is being brought by Transport Minister Shane Ross, who was the subject of stinging criticism from a host of rural TDs this week.

During one debate, Kerry TD and publican Danny Healy-Rae said “a pint and a half of beer “never made anyone drunk”. Mr Healy-Rae and his brother Michael spoke of the potential damage to rural Kerry if the stricter driving laws are passed by the Dail.

“Why are you trying to criminalise hard working people who just want to be left alone?” Danny Healy-Rae asked of Mr Ross.

“Everything that is being done is hurting rural Ireland. How have Fine Gael let you do it?”

Those opposed to the bill this week were called to their feet to declare their position. Among those who rose was Independent Alliance colleague Sean Canney and ex-Alliance member Michael Fitzmaurice.

However, Ms O’Donnell, while not naming anyone, yesterday fired back at rural TDs and claimed their objections were potentially costing lives. She described as “disgraceful and self-serving” the behaviour and tactics employed by a minority of rural TDs.

A statement on behalf of the RSA said the passage of the Road Traffic Amendment Bill had descended into “farce and filibuster”.

“Clearly unhappy with this behaviour, a number of other deputies raised ‘on points of order’ the extensive filibustering by these deputies, which is clearly designed to delay the passage of this bill,” said the statement.

“It is also having a knock-on effect in delaying all other important government legislation.

This is an unprecedented situation and the delaying tactics being employed by these deputies is putting at risk the introduction of important measures to save lives on the road. Quite simply, it’s costing lives.

“These deputies are showing utter contempt for road safety and are not reflecting the views of the vast majority of the people of rural Ireland. It must be heart-breaking and offensive to the bereaved families left to rebuild what is left of their devastated lives.”