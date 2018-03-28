Home»Today's Stories

Obesity fear results in falling demand for fizzy drinks

Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Lynne Kelleher

Demand for sugar-laden fizzy drinks in Ireland is falling due to concerns about child obesity, according to a new report.

Ireland is tenth in the world in the soft drinks stakes with the Argentinians topping the table — drinking nearly twice as much as their Irish counterparts.

There has been a slow but consistent decline in demand for minerals in Ireland from 212 330ml cans per person five years ago to 207 such cans per person last year.

Chile and Mexico come in second and third place, respectively, while the US is in fourth.

The Euromonitor International report notes that demand for fizzy beverages has started to drop in recent years in Ireland due to rising concerns about the obesity crisis among children.

“Following government-led public health campaigns, Irish consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious and look for healthier options among the products they choose,” states the report.

“Amid economic growth and rising demand for soft drinks, carbonates achieved only a flat performance in off-trade volume terms in 2017, being under scrutiny for its high sugar content.

This is particularly prevalent among parents of younger children as Ireland has the greatest number of obese children in Europe.”

The Department of Health is set to impose a tax on sugar-sweetened drinks to help tackle growing levels of obesity next month.

It is estimated that the sugar tax could bring in €30m in 2018 and €40m over the course of a full year.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Related Articles

Obesity and smoking link to infant death, study shows

Slow eating may stem weight gain, study finds

Operation TransPAWmation: One in three dogs and almost 40% of cats overweight

START campaign aims to tackle obesity levels in children as one in four now overweight

More in this Section

Everything good about Ireland can be found in County Cork - Lonely Planet

Ireland moves to expel Russian diplomats

Bystander sues family of Buncrana tragedy victims

Sex abuse claims among care centre allegations


Breaking Stories

Review into mishandling of Justice Department emails about Garda whistleblower finds 'lack of a clear system'

Same-sex marriage bill for the North passes first stage in Westminster

Cork mother reveals how 'something told me to buy an extra line' which won her family €5.6m Lotto jackpot

Acting Commissioner agrees that lack of supervision is a concern for gardaí

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 24, 2018

    • 2
    • 17
    • 24
    • 25
    • 35
    • 40
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »