Home»Today's Stories

‘No records’ of PR unit meeting with Cosgrave

Tuesday, April 24, 2018
By Joe Leogue

The Taoiseach’s Department says it has no records, emails, or any documents arising from a controversial meeting between the head of the Strategic Communications Unit (SCU) and Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave.

Mr Cosgrave last month tweeted his support for the SCU amid Opposition criticism of the unit’s operations, and said he has been “taken through the Taoiseach’s Strategic Communications Unit overall plan”.

Mr Cosgrave further tweeted that he received “a private briefing [on] many of the ideas that are to be rolled out by the Taoiseach’s Comms unit”.

The Department of the Taoiseach, which oversees the SCU, this week rejected a Freedom of Information request from this newspaper that sought all documentation arising from the Department’s engagement with Mr Cosgrave on establishing and running the unit.

The deciding officer said that the request is being refused on the grounds that no such records exist.

“It is routine for Government officials to meet with various stakeholders to discuss Government policy,” said the deciding officer. “The director of the Strategic Communications Unit met Mr Paddy Cosgrave, at Mr Cosgrave’s request, on 22nd February, 2018. At this meeting, an outline of the SCU work plan was provided verbally. All information provided verbally is in the public domain.

“The SCU in the Department of the Taoiseach does not have specific documentation arising from this meeting and, as such, the unit does not have records of the nature requested.”

On March 7, Mr Cosgrave tweeted: “Two weeks ago I saw what I believe is the wider plan, probably almost complete, for the #SCU.

“As for the wider plans of the #SCU not being shared with the public, my view is the following: If the plans are fully completed following lengthy consultation with stakeholders in Ireland & others around the world & are being kept secret that is a matter of public concern.

“Why did I get to see what I believe are the wider plans for the #SCU — feedback I presume.”

The briefing drew criticism from members of the Opposition who claimed it is a case of affording access to a private citizen that was not extended to members of the Oireachtas.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Paddy CosgraveStrategic Communications Unit

More in this Section

€32k for Patrick’s Day US flights

Martin attacked over Brexit comments

Illegal adoptions, including sale of baby, known to HSE since 2012

US tourist rescued after Blarney Castle heart attack thanks people who saved his life


Breaking Stories

Council working with families affected by new Dublin Airport runway plans

Drugs worth €248k found during search of Dublin properties

David Davis hopes Brexit deal on border will be done by October

Killer dentist quizzed by police in new sex assault probe

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 12
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 36
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »