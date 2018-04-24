‘No records’ of PR unit meeting with Cosgrave

The Taoiseach’s Department says it has no records, emails, or any documents arising from a controversial meeting between the head of the Strategic Communications Unit (SCU) and Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave.

Mr Cosgrave last month tweeted his support for the SCU amid Opposition criticism of the unit’s operations, and said he has been “taken through the Taoiseach’s Strategic Communications Unit overall plan”.

Mr Cosgrave further tweeted that he received “a private briefing [on] many of the ideas that are to be rolled out by the Taoiseach’s Comms unit”.

The Department of the Taoiseach, which oversees the SCU, this week rejected a Freedom of Information request from this newspaper that sought all documentation arising from the Department’s engagement with Mr Cosgrave on establishing and running the unit.

The deciding officer said that the request is being refused on the grounds that no such records exist.

“It is routine for Government officials to meet with various stakeholders to discuss Government policy,” said the deciding officer. “The director of the Strategic Communications Unit met Mr Paddy Cosgrave, at Mr Cosgrave’s request, on 22nd February, 2018. At this meeting, an outline of the SCU work plan was provided verbally. All information provided verbally is in the public domain.

“The SCU in the Department of the Taoiseach does not have specific documentation arising from this meeting and, as such, the unit does not have records of the nature requested.”

On March 7, Mr Cosgrave tweeted: “Two weeks ago I saw what I believe is the wider plan, probably almost complete, for the #SCU.

“As for the wider plans of the #SCU not being shared with the public, my view is the following: If the plans are fully completed following lengthy consultation with stakeholders in Ireland & others around the world & are being kept secret that is a matter of public concern.

“Why did I get to see what I believe are the wider plans for the #SCU — feedback I presume.”

The briefing drew criticism from members of the Opposition who claimed it is a case of affording access to a private citizen that was not extended to members of the Oireachtas.