‘No recollection’ of stripping in car park or ransacking vacant apartment

A man had “no recollection” of an incident in which he began undressing in a car park, damaged cars, broke into a vacant apartment and was later found by gardaí, naked and barricaded in a bathroom.

Sylvester Miloch faced six charges arising out of the incident in Bandon in Co Cork which his solicitor said was “completely out of character”.

Miloch, of apartment 3, 87 North Main St, in Bandon, appeared before Bandon District Court yesterday where Judge Mary Dorgan was told the incident on June 12 last led to a night porter at the Munster Arms Hotel calling gardaí to say there was a man “in a state of undress” in the hotel car park.

Insp Brian Murphy said gardaí attended the scene and found numerous cars had been damaged in the hotel car park, with a front window in a nearby apartment broken and the back door of the same property damaged.

The inspector said gardaí then heard banging coming from a bathroom in the vacant apartment and, on gaining entry, found a naked male, bleeding from the wrist and the room ransacked.

Miloch, in his mid-30s, was arrested and the court heard he co-operated with gardaí.

His solicitor, Eamonn Fleming, said Miloch had no previous convictions and had been in the country for four to five years without having come to any previous garda attention.

The court heard he was in a long-term relationship and worked at a cheese factory and that his employers had been very understanding in relation to the incident.

“He has no recollection of events,” Mr Fleming said of his client, adding that Miloch had drunk “an enormous amount of alcohol” on the night in question, mainly spirits.

Mr Fleming said his client was pleading guilty, was aware there was CCTV footage and also accepted that he had caused all this damage, which the solicitor said was “completely out of character”.

“Whatever happened due to drinking he went completely out of control,” Mr Fleming said, adding that the offences related to damage to property and there had been no threat or injury to people.

He added that his client was “extremely remorseful” and “very embarrassed”.

Miloch attended court to pay the outstanding balance of €500 on total compensation of €2,833.

“It is a most unusual set of circumstances,” Mr Fleming said.

Judge Dorgan said it had been a first offence for the accused but it had been a problematic situation for gardaí on the night.

“Alcohol may be the reason why he can’t remember but it is not an excuse,” she said.

The judge ordered a probation report and the matter was adjourned until May 21.