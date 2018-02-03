‘No one solution’ to flood defences

One of the world’s leading flood defence experts has urged opposing sides in a controversial €140m Cork flood defence scheme to find common ground and work together.

Erik Kraaij, the deputy director of the Dutch Flood Protection Programme (DFPP), was speaking ahead of his presentation, this morning, at a symposium in University College Cork, organised by the Save Cork City campaign group.

The group is leading the opposition to the Office of Public Works’ (OPW) Lower Lee flood relief scheme, the largest in the history of the State which includes raising quay walls in certain city centre areas.

The campaigners want a tidal barrier built in Cork Harbour as part of a wider alternative flood defence plan, which includes repairs of the quays and quay walls, and the enhancement of upstream flood management and defences.

But the OPW has ruled out a tidal barrier on cost, engineering and environmental grounds, insisting its overall scheme is the only viable flood defence solution.

Mr Kraaij, whose agency oversees the spending of up to €1bn on flood defences yearly in a country where nine million people live below sea level, said he is familiar with both proposals. He hopes his decision to share the Dutch experience of dealing with flood risk will add to the debate here.

“I will share my knowledge and our experience. I hope to outline the lessons we have learned from many years of dealing with this,” he said. “But I would urge both sides to talk to each other, to find common ground, for the benefit of the city.”

Mr Kraaij said the Dutch have used a combined system of flood defence measures, including dunes, dams, barriers, and tidal barriers, and a more recent strategy of ‘giving more room to the river’, which allows rivers to flood in certain areas, and creates side channels in other areas.

But he said one of the lessons the Dutch learned over the years is that there is no one solution.

He also said countries must accept that with climate change and rising sea levels, there is no option but to invest more in flood defences, and flood defence technology.

The symposium, which is free and open to the public, takes place in UCC’s Kane Building at 11am today.

Meanwhile, flood defence minister, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran yesterday approved the €494,000 Sruffaunacashlaun Stream and Distillery Canal project in Galway.