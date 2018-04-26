‘No attempt to conceal information’ on McCabe

The Department of Justice will insist today there was “no attempt to conceal information” relating to the Maurice McCabe scandal and that internal changes mean the missing emails controversy cannot be repeated.

Senior officials will make the claim today during a detailed Dáil Public Accounts Committee meeting on IT problems at the department in recent years.

The department was embroiled in a major scandal last November amid revelations surrounding emails, the disclosures tribunal and former justice minister Frances Fitzgerald.

The issue threatened to collapse the Fine Gael-Independents coalition, while the handling of what emerged led to Ms Fitzgerald eventually resigning from her cabinet position after standing firm for a number of days.

In an opening statement to the committee today, officials will say they welcome an independent review of the department which earlier this year found there was no deliberate attempt to conceal information.

“I cannot trespass on the tribunal’s ongoing deliberations but I note the independent review’s finding there was no attempt to conceal information from the tribunal and that officials acted at all times in good faith.

“It is, of course, a matter of concern that emails were not located as part of the department’s discovery process and we are putting new measures in place that are aimed at ensuring an oversight of that kind could not happen in future,” the officials will say.