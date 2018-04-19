Home»Today's Stories

New initiative helps people in direct provision prepare for Cork marathon

Thursday, April 19, 2018

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Meet the running mates who are part of a first-of-a-kind initiative which is forging links with people living in direct provision.

Conor Kavanagh, of John Buckley Sports, speaking with Sanctuary Runner Wlongwa Giqwa at a shoe-sizing session.

Ann O’Regan, of Clonakilty Road Runners AC in West Cork, and Alleta Ndhlovu, who lives in the Clonakilty Direct Provision Centre, will be among those taking part in the Sanctuary Runners’ first official training session tomorrow for the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon 2018.

Alleta, who is originally from South Africa and who has been living in direct provision since 2016, ran several marathons in her native country.

“Running is in my veins. I’ve run several marathons but it was a long time ago. This will be my first marathon in 25 years and my first marathon in Ireland,” she said.

“When I came to Ireland, I was looking for something to do but there was nothing, and I was a little bit bored.

“I didn’t get the opportunity — until now. I am really looking forward to it.”

The Sanctuary Runners initiative will see people from all over Ireland running with asylum seekers and refugees in the marathon as part of an initiative to show solidarity with those living in direct provision, and to build friendships and community.

Almost 120 people have signed up to take part in the initiative, which is supported by Cork City Council, the HSE, University College Cork, and the Tomar Trust.

Sanctuary Runners founder Graham Clifford, a journalist and broadcaster originally from Kerry but now living in Fermoy, Co Cork, and who is organising the initiative with photographer Clare Keogh, said it’s a fantastic opportunity for Irish people to show solidarity with those in direct provision.

“Here they’re letting their feet do the talking. Our hope is that the concept will be carried on by other groups across the country,” he said.

“Also, it’s very difficult to meet people living in direct provision, to get to know them and hear their stories. This makes that possible for many.”

Sanctuary Runners, Ann O’Regan, of Clonakilty RoadRunners AC, training with Alleta N Ndhlovu, who is originally from South Africa, in preparation for the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, June 3. Pictures: Clare Keogh

Lord Mayor Tong Fitzgerald gave his backing the initiative.

“It’s a new chapter for our city and we’re thrilled to see it unfold,” he said.

Marathon participants from the direct provision centres will run in footwear funded by the Tomar Trust and tomorrow’s training session at the Mardyke Sports Arena will be led by fitness coach Kieran McKeown.

After the marathon on Sunday, June 3, the Our Table Pop Up Café will feed the Sanctuary Runners afterwards, thanks to funding from Cork City Council.

You can still sign up to be a Sanctuary Runner by emailing Sanctuaryrunners@gmail.com before May 11.
You can run the full or half marathon, or as part of a relay team running a 9km leg.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Direct ProvisionIrish Examiner Cork City Marathon

More in this Section

Domestic violence advert campaign faces axe

Gordon Lawson, 99, goes from RAF pilot to top silver surfer

Attempt to ‘silence’ ODCE, Dáil told

New group to review 2015 Seanad reform plan


Breaking Stories

'We are not anti-iPads': Kerry school bans use of smartphones and apps - even at home

The Lotto results are in...

Boy, 14, missing from Meath last seen in Dublin

Cyclist, 19, dies after collision with truck in Dublin

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

    • 5
    • 14
    • 15
    • 24
    • 27
    • 41
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »