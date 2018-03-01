Neighbours threatened with knife after slagging got out of hand

Slagging between neighbouring apartment dwellers got so out of hand that one of the young men came out of his home with a large butcher’s knife to threaten two others.

The accused pleaded guilty to producing a machete-type knife and causing fear at a house in St Luke’s in Cork.

Mohamed Ramdani, aged 24, of 4 Egerton Villas, St Luke’s, Cork, faced sentencing yesterday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on the charge of producing the machete-style knife at the house on August 17, 2017.

Barrister David Fleming asked the sentencing judge if he would consider letting Ramdani do a community service order instead of jail.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was very concerned that the defendant previously got a 10-month jail sentence for making a threat to kill someone.

“That is the matter concerning me.

“I will adjourn it until Tuesday when I can give effect to the order I want to make.

“The big problem is the suspended sentence,” the judge said.

Mr Fleming said six days before this incident occurred, he went to his doctor to see if he could be referred for counselling for anger management.

Mr Fleming said he accepted that it was “an ask”, but he applied to the judge to consider community service.

He said the accused had apologised to his two neighbours.

Mr Fleming said both neighbours accepted that the Ramdani was only trying to put a scare on them and they did not believe he was ever going to use the knife.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said there was a disagreement between the defendant and two other people living in the building before 8pm that night.

“He returned to his own room and returned with a large butcher’s knife and made threats to the other men.

“He was arrested and taken to Mayfield garda station where he made full admissions,” said Det Sgt O’Sullivan.

Mr Fleming said it all just started with a bit of slagging and got out of hand.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan accepted that.