National Framework Plan - Transport: Infrastructure outside capital not up to scratch

All roads, as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said at the weekend, will no longer lead to Dublin if and when the national framework plan promises are introduced.

However, that doesn’t mean the country’s transport infrastructure outside the capital is anywhere near up to scratch right now.

And far from being a minor inconvenience for rural communities, the issue is posing real difficulties for the country as a whole, curtailing future economic growth and was squarely blamed for Ireland losing out on the right to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

While diverse, the rural transport problems ultimately amount to three issues — lack of investment, lack of a large enough base of users to justify funding injections, and as a result a lack of opportunities to encourage job and community growth in areas badly hit by the recession.

Whether it is on the roads or along the railways, the problem remains the same, and is something the Government must ensure is properly tackled in the framework plan when it is published in Sligo on Friday.

The roads difficulties will be nothing new for anyone who has travelled by car throughout Ireland since the Celtic Tiger came to a shuddering halt a decade ago.

Outside of Dublin, the network of regional and local roads spans almost 91,000km, accounting for 94% of the national network and taking in more than half of all road users.

However, according to the latest National Oversight and Audit Commission report, almost three in every four of these roads have serious structural or surface defects, an issue acknowledged by Department of Transport officials at a Dáil public accounts committee meeting late last year.

Separately, the long-term problem of linking cities outside of Dublin to each other is also affected by the existing road system, hampering hopes of spreading economic growth to all regions and satellite towns and communities near cities outside the capital — an issue that is vital to ensuring long-lasting job prospects for all parts of Ireland and, as the failed 2023 Rugby World Cup bid showed, encouraging high-profile investment opportunities for this country.

While the Government has made it clear it intends to address this issue in the framework plan by committing to building the €850m Cork to Limerick motorway, the fact that this project has been criticised by a key research from the framework plan is unlikely to instil confidence in rural Ireland that there is as much commitment to addressing its transport problems as is officially claimed.

The situation for the railway network outside of Ireland’s urban centres is not much better, with repeated friction between communities which insist investment is needed and equally legitimate concerns from Iarnród Éireann bosses that such investment cannot be justified due to the small number of people using certain services.

Of particular concern is the lack of a joined up rail network in the western corridor, with commuters unable to travel direct between Cork and Galway — and further north — severely curtail opportunities for investment in Ireland’s second and third largest cities.

In addition, a lack of footfall on some rail lines such as the Limerick to Ballybrophy line has led to repeated claims Iarnrod Éireann may need to cut some tracks in order to resolve an expected €103m company shortfall in the next five years — an issue that has led to significant concern parts of rural Ireland are being left behind instead of having their public service needs catered for.

In the Dáil this week, with one cynical eye firmly on the framework plan’s publication tomorrow and the need to highlight the existing rural transport problems to counteract the Government’s PR-garnished solutions, Fianna Fáil transport spokesperson Robert Troy insisted action is needed now on addressing the glaring gaps in rural Ireland’s transport system.

While the opposition party’s claims need to be seen in the frame of political jousting, to ignore them completely would be a mistake.

Whether all roads lead to Dublin or not, it is an issue the Government will be acutely aware of when it launches its national framework plan on Friday — and, crucially, as it looks ahead to the next general election hurtling towards them along their transport promises.