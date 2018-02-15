National Framework Plan - Rural Affairs: Brief is still toothless and badly financed

“How goes the new department?” Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring was asked a few weeks before the budget.

“Don’t mention the war,” he said, with a stressed look on his face, as he continued past me on the long, narrow corridor of Leinster House.

On his elevation to Taoiseach, last summer, Leo Varadkar decided to promote Ring to Cabinet and to establish a new department of rural affairs.

Flagged as a sign that the Government was taking rural Ireland seriously, in truth it was a political sop to the West, on Enda Kenny’s exit from the Cabinet.

For all of the positive talk and potential success of the new, embryonic department, its first seven or so months have been less than stellar.

With little or no devolved functions, a minuscule budget, and no permanent home (it has moved from Kildare Street to Clare Street and will finally end up on Nassau Street), it has been dismissed as a “token” by Mr Ring’s opposition counterparts.

“Staffing has been a real issue and, like any new department, there is a real sense of people not knowing what it is really about and for,” one senior official told me.

It was only last month, when he took his first question time as Minister for Rural and Community Development, in the Dáil, seven months after he was appointed to the role, that Mr Ring finally got to answer questions on his portfolio.

It followed the lengthy resolution of legal and administrative changes required in untangling his remit from the old Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs to create the first dedicated Department of Rural and Community Development.

Mr Ring, who is as canny a political operative as they come, has been sensitive to those criticisms. He was said to have “let fly” at Mr Varadkar and Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe, at Cabinet, on the morning of the budget.

He was displeased at the lack of progress in the formal establishment of his newly created department, and was a lone dissenting voice at Cabinet on the morning of the budget.

While most ministers offered comments in support of the €1.2bn budget package, Mr Ring broke ranks and “let fly” and made known his displeasure at the lack of meaningful financing for his department. It got €19m, or 12% of an increase.

“When Leo went around the table to ask for views on the budget, everyone said ‘happy, happy’ and then it came to Ringer, who let fly. He was very angry,” said one minister.

“It is not that rural Ireland is not a priority, but when you are putting out fires in other areas, they have to be the priority. They are health and housing.”

He made the point that if he is not being looked after, he is being “thrown to the wolves” of the opposition, such as Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív and Roscommon Independent, Michael Fitzmaurice.

Fitzmaurice told the Irish Examiner: “Michael Ring was right to give out. He has the smallest budget for a department that covers most of the country. It is a token gesture to rural Ireland, with the budget he has. Nothing else.”

Ó Cuív said Mr Ring’s department is a “Cinderella” department, because of the tiny budget it has and very limited functions.

“What can he do for rural Ireland, with a tiny budget and little or no delegated functions?” he said.

More recently, Mr Ring made his unhappiness known over the original “final draft” of the National Planning Framework, which is to be launched this Friday in all its glory.

Deeply unhappy with its Dublin bias, Mr Ring sought for a much more equitable split in the €115bn spend over the next decade.

Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy, had to politically proof the budget by running it past Ring for his approval.

Now, he is said to be fully on board and satisfied, with the North West, including Mayo, likely to do quite well out of the large capital spend.

His handlers, too, will point to the success of local rejuvination schemes, like money for greenways and village renewal projects, but all of that, in truth, is tinkering around the edges of a far greater problem.

Ultimately, if the department is to be taken seriously, it will need more than a passionate minister. It needs proper staffing, a proper budget, and proper powers.

Until that occurs, the accusations stand of the department being a mere sop or token to rural Ireland.