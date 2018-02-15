National Framework Plan - Post offices: Time to stamp action on future of network

Speaking in the Seanad recently, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar blamed the online world we now live in for the demise of post offices.

“If we are to judge the success or failure of rural Ireland, we should not base our view on the number of post offices and Garda stations,” said Mr Varadkar.

“The number of post offices is going down everywhere, including in the cities, because people now have bank cards and use the internet.” There is no future in selling stamps — postmasters have long accepted this.

What those serving communities up and down the country cannot accept is a lack of support for the many diversification options put forward by postmasters themselves and the mothballing of numerous reports drawn up with recommendations to forge a future for the network.

Postmasters, many of whom supplement their income with secondary businesses and see the social and community element of their position as just as important as the official postal service they provide, are willing to get on board with online business and want to extend the services they provide.

The country’s post offices want to be given the chance to deliver remote health checks with hospital and GP link-up via technology; become a drop-off point for prescriptions; a local transport service hub; and tourist information point.

They also want clarity around the number of post offices that will be in operation in the coming years. They accept that the number will dwindle further but are demanding more certainly around this so they can plan for the future and ensure isolated and rural communities are catered for.

In the past 25 years the number of post offices has steadily dwindled from 1,907 in 1992 to around 1,130 now — between 2007 and 2010 alone there were 198 post office closures.

Far from allowing the slow death of the rural post office to continue, Irish Postmasters’ Union general secretary Ned O’Hara said the network can provide a major opportunity for the Government to transform citizens’ access to services and become a “social hub” in the community.

For instance, in Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare, VideoDoc, the first ever online GP postmaster service, now provides locals with a virtual medical consultation.

From a private booth in the post office, a doctor is able to triage, treat, diagnose, prescribe, and follow up with patients via video link.

“There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer to this. Some areas might benefit from a tourist information service, others might use the VideoDoc, others could take on banking,” said Mr O’Hara, adding that the important thing is that post offices are given the scope to change.

What is most needed to protect rural post offices, which in many cases act as the only social outlet elderly and isolated people have, is action.

It is now more than two years since businessman Bobby Kerr published his report recommending immediate action to tackle serious challenges facing the network.

The report found many rural and isolated post offices are not viable and must adapt to remain open in the coming years, but little in the way of new services has been rolled-out.

Last year, the Public Banking Forum of Ireland suggested post offices should become the primary mortgage providers for first-time buyers — again there has been little movement on this.

Before Christmas, the Government announced a €30m investment plan in the post office network to support the continuation of a five-day week postal service and allow for an expansion of its parcel delivery service. However, there are still question marks over what amount, if any, will go towards other network-saving measures.

There is no doubt that post offices are no longer about the sale of stamps, postmasters are enthusiastic about their future, but they must get the backing to continue on the vital role they play in communities.