National Framework Plan - Health and education: Fears over downgrading of rural services

Among doctors with a flair for a phrase, it is called the medical apartheid of Ireland.

And while the claim does not always ring true, fears over the downgrading of rural health services and the lack of supports compared to major urban areas is a constant bone of contention — something any politician will know all too well after any constituency canvass.

Due in part to the 2002 Hanly report plans to downgrade services in rural hospitals, a similar attempt by PDs TD and former health minister Mary Harney in 2007, and the deep cuts imposed on public services during the economic crash, there is a legitimate belief in rural Ireland that its medical needs come second to those of large areas.

This is where the medical apartheid claim comes into play, with the allegation repeatedly made that if someone was to draw a line from Dublin across the country, they would see a severe shortage of trauma services above the line, with a similar lack of substantial supports apparent outside of Dublin, Cork, Limerick, and Galway.

The Department of Health has been at pains to counter the claim in recent years, creating centres of excellence for various conditions in hospitals nationwide and reforming hospital structures to create hospital groups that link facilities with each other to speed up access to care.

Such moves — alongside last week’s trauma services announcements and plans to build a new acute hospital in Cork in addition to elective-only hospitals in Dublin, Cork, and Galway — are to be welcomed.

However, the concerns are added to by further health problems in rural areas, in particular an ageing population, a dearth of new GPs to replace those retiring and leaving villages and towns without any general practice cover, and ongoing concerns over serious gaps in ambulance care for isolated parts of the country.

A similar difficulty is apparent when it comes to schools in rural areas, with dozens being shut or effectively shut through mergers due to their size in recent years.

As with almost all rural issues, the Government claims its national framework plan will promise to address it when it is revealed in Sligo tomorrow, the rural schools issue has its roots in the darkest years of the economic crash.

In 2011, then Labour TD and education minister Rúairí Quinn controversially sought to reform the small schools system by changing the threshold for small rural schools to be given an extra teacher based on their pupil ratios.

The situation led to a large number of small school closures in the subsequent years and, while the threshold has now been reversed, there remains an ongoing suspicion in rural communities that their schools are being encouraged to merge — effectively seeing one or more close — in order to save costs and better accommodate dwindling local population numbers.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation has recently warned it is “unfair and short-sighted” to “push” small schools to amalgamate with each other, openly questioning the Government’s approach to the issue.

In a statement after its latest annual congress in Belfast last year, the cross-border union said that there are currently 588 schools with less than 50 pupils in Ireland, and that small schools need to be “valued” — both for the education system and the impact a school closure can have on a rural community itself.

While noting the “political taboo” phrase ‘school closures’ is rarely used by Government representatives, the INTO congress said this is the reality of what is happening, adding rural areas are being unfairly affected by the issue.

With such legitimate health and education concerns affecting all households in rural Ireland, the Cabinet will do well to address the fears — whether legitimate or not — in tomorrow’s high-profile national framework plan announcements.