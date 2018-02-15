National Framework Plan - Crime and policing: Communities ‘crying out’ for Garda stations

Recent political debate and charges of cronyism over the reopening of Stepaside Garda station in south Dublin have focused minds on the level of cutbacks in policing.

Rural communities felt the blunt of reduction in garda numbers, specifically when the last Fine Gael government closed 113 stations.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, echoing comments by ex-Justice Minister Alan Shatter who made the cuts, said stations closed as they were built before there was a fleet of Garda cars.

However, what comfort is that for isolated families or elderly residents who come face to face with a robber?

Rural crime and Garda station closures have haunted this and the last Fine Gael government. Gangs are increasingly mobile.

Thieves come off major routes, rob homes and then drive away. And rural communities affected by the closure of Garda stations in towns and villages are feeling vulnerable.

Last year was dominated by a number of high-profile rural crimes and aggravated burglaries, with some particularly disturbing cases.

In February, Paddy Lyons, 90, suffered a violent death at his rural home in Ballysaggart, Lismore, Co Waterford.

The reality of rural crime was also brought into focus in May when 94-year-old Jimmy Campion was beaten around the head by burglars in front of his 87-year-old wife Maura. The attack happened late on a Sunday night at their cottage on Old Dublin Road, Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

Both of these horrific attacks are a reminder of the problem of rural crime.

There have been calls for the reopening of Garda stations in rural areas that are vulnerable to criminal activity and without a nearby 24-hour Garda presence; for increases in funding and support for Garda-controlled CCTV and the promotion of GPS tracking devices to help protect against the robbery of farming machinery.

So what is the Government and gardaí doing to tackle the incidents and vulnerabilities?

Statistics released last month by the Garda press office show an increase in burglaries last year was reversed by the year’s end, where nationally rates fell by 23% in November and December under the Winter Phase of Operation Thor, which targets burglary gangs.

Under new legislation, repeat offenders or prolific burglars will also be targeted in the courts. Bail can be refused while electronic monitoring may be imposed under bail conditions.

The implementation of these measures is under way. Furthermore, the Government wants to increase the force to 21,000 by 2021.

Also, six Garda stations, including Stepaside, will be reopened after Garda recommendations. These also include stations in Rush, Co Dublin, Leighlinbridge in Co Carlow, Donard in Co Wicklow, Bawnboy in Co Cavan and Ballinspittle in Co Cork.

Addressing the Seanad recently, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar responded to concern about the closure of post offices and Garda stations. He told the upper house that post offices are closing because people have bank cards and internet, while Garda stations are closing because they were built before there was a fleet of Garda cars. The remarks triggered criticism.

One problem in addressing these issues is verifying what level of rural crime actually exists.

Unfortunately, the Central Statistics Office has stopped publishing crime data since the last quarter of 2016 because of differences with gardaí over the compilation of the data.

However you look at it, rural Ireland feels under attack, robbed of its security and in fear of its future.

Even the issue of rural crime is being considered by the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland. At public meetings, commission members say common themes being raised include rural crime, with rural joint-policing committees reporting increasing rates of burglaries among incidents.

Expect this issue to be a big debating point in any general election.