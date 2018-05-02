Murder charges considered after woman’s body is found

Detectives were last night set to consult the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether to bring charges against a man for the murder of Natalia Karaczyn.

An autopsy last night revealed that she had been strangled.

The 32-year-old man was arrested for a second time yesterday just hours after he had been released from custody.

It is understood that after he was initially released, the man spoke to other members of the Polish community and then made contact with gardaí, indicating where they might find the remains of the mother of three.

When a Garda team went to the location, off the Holywell Road, on the outskirts of the town, they located remains of a female in Carns, a wasteland area.

The remains had not been buried and were only poorly hidden, suggesting the body had just been dumped there in haste.

Gardaí then went to the district court and sought a warrant to arrest the man a second time.

As he had already been arrested, officers had to show the court that new evidence had emerged justifying the person be arrested and questioned again.

Ms Karaczyn, aged 30 and a mother of three boys, aged two, five, and nine, was last seen outside her home in Crozon Park at around 6.30am on Sunday after a night out socialising.

Captured on CCTV from a nearby pub she was seen being walked home, although the footage did not cover the front door. A car is later seen leaving the area.

Her sister Magdalene McMorrow became concerned for her safety and at around 11.30am alerted gardaí. In an appeal on Facebook she said her sister had three children and had never done anything like that before.

She said her sister had gone to the cinema on Saturday and went to the Garavogue area after — and that she thought she then went to a house party in the Crozon/Caltragh area.

Following initial inquiries, including with a man known to Ms Karaczyn, gardaí issued an urgent appeal for information.

Garda sources said they were gravely concerned for her safety and suspected she may have been murdered.

They searched some wooded area and arrested the man under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and released him at around 5am on Monday.

Officers asked people had they seen a beige Peugeot 308 estate car, partial registration 09 DL on Sunday morning, suspecting the car may have been used to transport Ms Karaczyn’s body.

The area where the remains were found was sealed off and the Garda Technical Bureau arrived from Dublin later yesterday morning and began their examination.

A detailed examination of the Ms Karaczyn’s home continued yesterday.

Deputy state pathologist Linda Mulligan carried out a preliminary autopsy at the scene yesterday afternoon before removing the body to Sligo University Hospital for a full examination. The full autopsy revealed Ms Karaczyn had been strangled.

Detectives were awaiting details as to the cause of death. That, together with the progress of interviews with their suspect, would determine the decision by the DPP on possible charges.