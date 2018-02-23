Mum says cello-playing son ‘will be a somebody’

A mother who describes herself as a “nobody” believes passionately that her teenage son will be a “somebody” when he becomes a professional cellist.

Jane Lamcellari appealed via RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy Show for support for her son’s training at the Royal Academy of Music, London.

Jayden Lamcellari attends the academy every week. Britain’s oldest conservatoire has waived its fees to help him realise his full potential.

However, Jane says it is a struggle to meet annual travel costs of about €4,000.

“I am a nobody, and nobody wants to help a nobody,” she wrote to Tubridy, who has arranged for Jayden to appear on The Late Late Show tonight.

“But my 15-year-old will be a somebody that everybody will want to know and everyone will want to support one day — just not yet.

“He will be the pride of Ireland, but Ireland will not support or help him.”

Jane, from Blanchardstown, who works full time and who has a 15-month-old baby girl, Ayrianna, said she was at “her wit’s end” when she wrote the email to Tubridy.

Her son started playing the cello when he was three and could read music before he could read words.

Her husband, Enrien, who is from Albania, is also a cellist and works part-time as a music teacher. The couple met in Crete 20 years ago. Jane was on a “girlie holiday” with her sister and cousin, and they went to a concert where Enrien was a member of a quartet.

She convinced Enrien to move to Ireland and he plays part time with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Last September, Jayden started contacting the London Royal Academy, the Royal College of Music in London, and the Guild Hall in London. He also wrote to the Julliard School in New York, and they have invited him to play there in June.

Both the Royal College and Guild Hall offered him a scholarship, but the Royal Academy said they wanted Jayden and would cover all of his fees.

The family are up at 4am every weekend and travel to London, where Jayden packs a week’s learning into one day — and then gets up of 5am each day during the week to practice.

“I have done everything to get support for my son,” said Jane. “I am talking about my child’s quality of life. If we fail to sustain his dream, I fear that his physical and mental health will suffer.”