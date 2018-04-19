Mother and daughter on premeditated crime spree

A Dublin mother and daughter came to Cork on a premeditated crime spree where elderly women doing their Christmas shopping were targeted.

Judge Marie Keane said: “These are very serious offences — all the more serious because it is clear they were premeditated. These ladies travelled from Dublin for the purpose of engaging in a crime spree in Cork.

“A particularly aggravating factor is that a number of the victims were elderly ladies simply going about their Christmas shopping.”

Denise Hudson, of 32 Upper Wellington St, Phibsboro, Dublin, was sentenced to a total of six months imprisonment, suspended on condition that she would not commit any further offences for the next 12 months.

Judge Keane said: “These are appalling offences to commit against elderly people going about their business and to travel down to Cork for that purpose.”

Hudson, aged 38, pleaded guilty to multiple shoplifting charges arising out of the crime spree last December.

The defendant’s mother, Margaret Ward, aged 57, of 21 Upper South Earl St, Dublin, was jailed for nine months earlier this year for her part in the crimes.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said on behalf of Hudson yesterday at Cork District Court: “The whole scheme was devised by her mother who has a significant track record. I am not here to blacken anyone else but that does seem to be the reality of the situation.

“There is no gain saying it was a dreadfully bad incident.”

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said that while Hudson was pleading guilty to thefts of goods from shops, there was evidence that she was acting in consort with her mother and rummaging through purses taken from elderly shoppers.

Details from the victim impact statements were disclosed in January when the defendant’s mother was being sentenced: “Whilst I was doing some Christmas shopping in Penneys in Cork on Saturday, December 16, a woman tried to steal my purse from my bag.

“Luckily, I felt her at my bag and challenged her along with my daughter.

“The purse was dropped on the ground and the woman left.

“My daughter and I went for something to eat but neither of us could eat as we were in such a state.

“I was thinking what could have happened and that the money I had saved all year to buy presents for my grandchildren could have been taken by somebody who targeted me, simply because I am 87, have Parkinson’s, and was in her eyes, an easy touch.”