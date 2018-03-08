‘Most engaging’ man jailed for Garda station walkabout

A “highly intelligent” Russian man entered Garda headquarters in Cork as a trespasser and went on a walkabout on the first, second, and third floors.

He claimed on the night that he was testing the security of the building.

Putnik Neizvestny was jailed for three months yesterday for the trespass.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said at Cork District Court yesterday, where the accused pleaded guilty: “He is an unusual gentleman who is most engaging. I have had conversations with him. He is highly intelligent, has excellent English and I don’t think he is offensive. He is demonstrative and expressive. He has admiration for the Brehon laws of this state.”

Judge Kelleher said it was a serious matter and imposed the three months in prison backdated to February 22 when the accused went into custody.

Inspector Gary McPolin said: “On July 29, 2017, at approximately 1.45am, Putnik Neizvestny, presented at the public office of Anglesea St Garda Station having entered the station via the rear car park and through the fire exit where bicycles are stored.

“He had gone to the third floor where he tried unsuccessfully to have access to the roof. He then circled the third floor, second floor and first floor before exiting the way he entered and then walking into the lobby through the front door to the public hatch.

“He told the guard on duty where he had been and said he was checking the security of the building. Effectively he had gone walkabout in the building.”

The defendant was living at St Mary’s Lane, Upper John St, Cork.