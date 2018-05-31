Home»Today's Stories

More than one suicide per day last year, figures show

Thursday, May 31, 2018
Joe Leogue

There was more than one suicide a day in Ireland on average last year, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

The CSO has released its Vital Statistics Yearly Summary for 2017, which has revealed that there were 392 recorded suicides last year, down slightly from the 399 recorded in 2016.

Co Monaghan recorded the highest rate of suicide in the country, with 19.2 deaths per year per 100,000 population, followed by Cork city (18.0), and Leitrim (15.4).

The summary also has details on births, deaths and marriages. Cancers and heart disease accounted for more than 60% of deaths.

Diseases of the circulatory system accounted for 8,927 deaths or an annual rate of 1.9 per 1,000 population, while there were 9,175 deaths from malignant cancers — an annual rate of 1.9 per 1,000 population.

Overall, there were 30,484 deaths registered in 2017, 8.7% higher than 10 years previously when 28,050 deaths were registered in 2007. The CSO figures also point to a continuing downward trend in the number of births, and a continuing rise in the average age of mothers.

There were 62,053 births registered last year, 1,844 (2.9%) fewer than 2016 and a decrease of 12.1% since 2007.

In 2007 the birth rate was 16.1 per 1,000 population. This now stands at 12.9 per 1,000 people.

The average age of first-time mothers in 2017 was 31.0 years, up 0.1 years from the previous year. The average age of mothers at maternity for all 2017 births was 32.8 years, compared to 32.7 in 2016 and 31.1 years in 2007.

More than a third, (37.6%), of babies were born outside marriage/civil partnerships and of these 58.9% were to cohabitating parents.

A total of 1,041 teenagers had babies in 2017 and of these 19 were aged under 16 years. There were 4,242 births to mothers aged 40 and over in 2017 and of these, 309 were aged 45 and over.

There were 174 infant deaths registered in 2017 giving an infant mortality rate of 2.8 deaths per 1,000 live births, a decrease of 0.5 from 2016.

There were 22,021 marriages registered in 2017, of which 759 were same-sex. There were no civil partnerships registered in 2017 compared to seven in 2016.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

SuicideDepressionMental Health

Related Articles

Nine killed on Irish railways in 2017

Elisha Gault's mum encourages people suffering bereavement to make a coping plan

Father reveals that suicide question to 10-year-old inspired by Late Late Show item

Samaritans to listen for more than 12,500 hours this Christmas

More in this Section

Bikers urged to ‘ease off the throttle’ in safety campaign

Local projects report abuse of benzos

Call for more armed units in border areas

Gardaí like ‘second-class citizens’


Breaking Stories

The Lotto results are in...

Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding 13-year-old missing in Laois

Emma Mhic Mhathuna tells protest: 'I will not die leaving this country in unsafe hands'

Cork teenager remembers mum with 'heart of gold' at cancer rally

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

    • 11
    • 13
    • 14
    • 16
    • 31
    • 38
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »