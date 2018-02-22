Miriam O’Callaghan ‘unlikely’ to be on FF ticket

RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan is “most unlikely” to be the Fianna Fáil candidate to become president, party figures have said.

While the party passed a motion at its ard fheis to contest the position, many at the top of the party would be more than happy to take a pass and see incumbent Michael D Higgins re-elected unapposed.

Some senior party members said the talk about Ms O’Callaghan being its candidate was “bullshit”.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, they said that, should President Higgins confirm his intentions, then he would be “unassailable” and there would be no point in contesting.

The comments come amid strong suggestions that President Higgins would seek a second term and is likely to make his intentions clear come July. He is likely to address the matter when he faces the media in Athens today but his spokesman told the Irish Examiner that he will make his intentions known, at the appropriate time, in the summer.

Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell said he is unconcerned by the speculation of the President seeking a second term, saying he intends to contest the position anyway.

“The truth of the matter is tt is irrelevant what President Higgins chooses to do. I am confident there will be an election,” he said adding he is confident he has the required 20 Oireachtas names to back his nomination.

“As far as I am concerned, I am pursuing the nominations. Clearly until a writ for the election is issued, we can’t get those signatures on paper, but I am confident that there will be an election.”

Senator Craughwell said President Higgins has been marvellous and excellent in his role, but said when he was elected he asked the country for one term and one term only.

“It is the position of first among equals in the State. I think the people do not want to gift a presidency. I think it’s wrong in every sense of the word,” he said.

“The President is perfectly entitled to change his mind — he has been an excellent President. However, the fact that he is excellent at the job does not mean that he has an automatic right to hold the position for a second term.”

However, Senator Craughwell’s former Independent Alliance colleagues have turned their back on his bid, saying they want President Higgins to remain in office.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Transport Minister Shane Ross said: “Michael D Higgins is an absolutely superb president. I cannot think, even for a moment, of a single person who would be better. He would be a magnificent candidate if he decided to stand.”

Sources familiar with the President’s thinking have advised political figures likely to support his candidacy of his decision in order to prepare for an autumn campaign.

Such a timeframe, with an announcement expected before the Dáil rises for its summer recess and after the referendum on the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution, means that speculation about Mr Higgins’s future will not dominate the quieter political agenda in August.