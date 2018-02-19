Home»Today's Stories

Minister raises doubt over chances of repealing 8th

Monday, February 19, 2018

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

A senior minister has cast doubt over whether the Government can succeed in liberalising Ireland’s abortion laws, triggering uncertainty about the upcoming referendum before the campaign begins.

Regina Doherty

Employment Affairs Minister Regina Doherty admitted there is a “job of work to be done” on persuading voters why they should back repeal of the Eighth Amendment and allow unrestricted access to abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy.

Her candid warning comes ahead of the Cabinet tomorrow reviewing the wording for the referendum, and amid mixed polls on the vote.

Less than 10 percentage points separate those favouring and against unrestricted terminations up to 12 weeks.

While a majority back removing the abortion ban from the Constitution by repealing its Eighth Amendment, support for allowing terminations up to 12 weeks is weaker.

A Sunday Times poll showed 43% favour the 12 weeks proposal, while 35% are against it. A Sunday Independent poll said 40% think the 12 weeks proposal was “about right”, while 33% said this “went too far”.

Ms Doherty said: “Standing right now, if nobody does anything, I don’t think this referendum will pass. We need to sell, as advocates of people who want to see the Constitution changed and the 12 week [proposal] imposed, that needs to be sold to people and the reasons why that 12 weeks figure was come at. That needs to be explained clearly to people.”

However, her officials moved hours later to reverse her stance, releasing a fresh statement on her behalf, saying: “I believe the referendum can and will pass. I, and members of the Government, will campaign for it. But we can’t be complacent, which is why I said earlier that we have a job of work to do to sell it.”

Health Minister Simon Harris also doubled down on his belief the referendum will pass. Nonetheless, a statement said he “agrees with any colleague who asserts that there is a huge amount of work to be done”.

Cabinet will tomorrow consider the referendum wording. This is expected to ask voters whether or not they approve removing the Eighth Amendment and inserting a clause enabling the Oireachtas to legislate for terminations.

It is understood the wording is more or less decided, but its publication is being held back until after a key Supreme Court judgment.

That case concerns the meaning of ‘unborn’ in the Constitution and is listed for February 22. The decision could force Government to expand the referendum wording, or assess it further.

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

AbortionReferendum8th AmendmentEighth Amendment

Related Articles

Work to be done to convince people to vote for abortion change - Regina Doherty

Work needs to be done to convince undecided voters - Abortion Rights Campaign

Polls show at least 40% approve unrestricted access to abortion in first 12 weeks

Initiative being developed to monitor online ads during abortion referendum campaign

More in this Section

Truck driver’s lucky escape on icy road

Juveniles committed 45% of sex offences in 2016

Ireland 2040: Government defend plan branded a ‘marketing exercise’

1916 medals awarded to Defence Forces sold on Ebay


Breaking Stories

Work to be done to convince people to vote for abortion change - Regina Doherty

Gardaí seize a firearm, ammunition and drugs in Dublin search

Sinn Féin delegation to discuss Stormont fallout with Theresa May

Gardaí seize over €50,000 worth of counterfeit goods in Meath

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 17, 2018

    • 20
    • 21
    • 23
    • 34
    • 39
    • 43
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »