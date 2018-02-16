Home»Today's Stories

Minister for Mental Health: Gambling with women’s health is not responsible

Friday, February 16, 2018

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

The possibility of unrestricted access to abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy if the Eighth Amendment is repealed has moved a step closer after another Government minister said he is backing the plan.

Minister for Older People Jim Daly confirmed he will vote in favour of 12 weeks if the Dáil is asked to vote on the potential new law after the referendum, saying that despite his Catholic faith the issue can no longer be pushed “underground” to the detriment of the “silent Savitas” in Irish society.

In a detailed statement released by his office yesterday morning, the Cork South West TD said that after considering the issue and reading the Oireachtas abortion committee’s evidence he believes the Eighth Amendment is not helping Irish women.

Saying the country “can no longer hide from problems” like the widespread use of abortion pills and the fact “abortion is a day-to-day reality for young women”,

Mr Daly said that as a husband, father and legislator he cannot oppose the possible changes.

While acknowledging he was proud to be “a practising Catholic” he added that “gambling with women’s health is not responsible politics” and that the “moral” action at this stage was to support both repealing the Eighth Amendment and the potential new 12 weeks access rule.

“Our primary responsibility as legislators is to deal with the issues in our society. When we turn away from difficult questions and seek ‘the quiet life’, we fail,” Mr Daly said.

“As a citizen, let alone a legislator, I cannot condone the absence of a decisive response. 

"We cannot, if we are to have any moral courage as a political class, pull the ladder up, retreat into the clouds and hope the issue goes away. It is time to take our heads out of the sand. 

"I am a practising Catholic, but I am also a legislator with a duty of care to serve all of the people. Forcing this issue underground is irresponsible,” he said.

Mr Daly’s decision to back both repealing the Eighth Amendment and the potential new 12 weeks rule means he is the only pro-choice TD in Cork South West, where both Independent TD Michael Collins and Fianna Fáil TD Margaret Murphy O’Mahony are both avidly pro-life.

Mr Daly’s support also means that 58 of the Dáil’s 158 TDs are now publicly backing both repeal and 12 weeks — a figure that will rise to 79 if Sinn Féin changes its 12-week policy — meaning the potential post-referendum legislation will not be defeated.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

CorkJim Daly

Related Articles

Minister of State at Health Department backs repeal of Eighth Amendment

Pro Repeal campaigners will deliver Valentine's Cards to TDs at Leinster House

Pro-life SF TDs to face suspension for six months

Anti-abortion campaign to show image of 11-week-old foetus

More in this Section

‘Conflict of interest’ as one in five TDs are landlords

Developer fears 600 homes will be delayed

Half of IDA visits last year were to Dublin

Rural pubs’ survival fears revealed in new report


Breaking Stories

Man, 19, arrested and €500k worth of cocaine seized in Kildare

Court hears alleged trespassers demanded '€10,000 per caravan' to vacate business park

Children’s Grief Centre founder named Limerick Person of the Year

Nicky Kehoe tells court his reputation was taken away again in 'one swipe' during RTE broadcast

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

    • 8
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 35
    • 40
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »