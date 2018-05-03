Midsummer magic to descend on Cork city

More than 55,000 people are expected to attend a 10-day festival in Cork which will feature theatre, dance, music and family-friendly events at several venues around the city.

This year’s Cork Midsummer Festival, which runs from June 15-24, will feature 56 events, including a world premiere.

Festival highlights include Camille O’Sullivan with the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra (June 22); the world premiere stage adaption of Asking For It by author Louise O’Neill at The Everyman (June 15-23) and ‘Picnic in the Park’ (June 17) which will feature a special performance to celebrate 250 years of circus.

Hip hop circus fusion, Union Black, come to Neptune Stadium (June 15-17), while dance theatre company Junk Ensemble performs Man At The in Sunbeam Bingo Hall, Blackpool (June 15-17 and 22-24).

In theatre, Katie Holly’s Crowman, starring Jon Kenny (D’Unbelievables), will premiere at The Granary (15-20 June), while Corcadorca Theatre Company’s The Numbered by Elias Canetti takes place at Fitzgerald’s Park (18-30 June).

A musical highlight will see composers Peter Power and Michael Gallen join forces for In Clouds (June 15-17), to celebrate 40 years of the Triskel Arts Centre.

Meanwhile, Bristol-based installation artist, Luke Jerram, creator of last year’s hit Museum of the Moon, returns with 1,000 Flowers. The unique experience, where flowers are passed from person to person, will be documented using #1000flowers.

Other international artists include Oscar-nominated composer Hauschka who will appear at the Cork Opera House (June 23), while award-winning Catalan-based street theatre company, Kamchatka, takes to the streets on the festival’s opening day.

The festival’s first artist-in-residence, bilingual poet Doireann Ní Ghríofa, presents Nine Silences with artist Alice Maher at St Luke’s (June 17), A City In Flames with composer Linda Buckley at St Peter’s the following day and Life In Art, Art In Life with artist Aideen Barry at The Glucksman (June 21).

Marking Midsummer’s Day, June 21, events will take place from dawn to dusk.

Cork schoolchildren will launch art installations created for three city bridges, while an evening of music takes place at Tory Top Park, Ballyphehane.

Speaking at the programme launch in the River Lee Hotel last night, festival director Lorraine Maye said they will present more than 30 Irish premieres this year.

“Across those 10 days in June, midsummer magic descends on Cork, and we invite everyone, of all ages and interests, to take the cultural adventure with us,” Ms Maye said.

corkmidsummer.com