Home»Today's Stories

Micheál Martin urged by TDs to ‘change direction’ after poll ranking

Monday, July 23, 2018

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has been called upon to “change direction” or risk a general election drubbing by some of his own TDs.

Angry party members were responding to an opinion poll which shows the party is now on just 21% — a full 13 percentage points behind Fine Gael.

The Behaviour and Attitudes survey for The Sunday Times was the lowest rating for Fianna Fáil for two years, having fallen three points since the previous poll.

However, a number of party TDs gave voice to their anger on Saturday and accused Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of leaking details of his meeting with Mr Martin about extending the confidence and supply agreement.

The two leaders met in Killarney on Thursday night and, as reported in the media, Mr Varadkar requested that Mr Martin accede to a two-year extension to the deal.

“More games from the Taoiseach. So much for a private discussion leader to leader. Can’t help himself with the constant leaking & spinning. Agreement review will occur after the budget as set out,” said the party’s finance spokesman Michael McGrath on Twitter.

 

This drew a sharp response from Kilkenny TD and chair of the Oireachtas Finance Committee, John McGuinness, who said: “The Agreement review? 21%? Change direction or ask the people! Simple as!”

Robert Troy, the party’s spokesman on transport, also criticised Mr Varadkar saying: “Trust a man who leaks a private meeting to papers?? more interested in setting an agenda than constructively working to provide stability.”

However, this too drew a withering response from Mr McGuinness.

“Oh dear! How can Micheal ever trust him again, Robert? It must be so hard to support someone like Leo and his Gov that have an agenda and are planning ahead!” Mr McGuinness said, alluding to a sense of chaos in his own party.

Mr McGuinness is reflective of a growing unhappiness among party TDs over the ongoing deal, arguing the party is suffering as a result of it.

He was unable to comment when contacted by the Irish Examiner yesterday.

Responding last night, one senior party figure sought to dismiss Mr McGuinness’s comments, pointing to similar comments he made in 2014 just before the party became the largest party at local level and again ahead of the 2016 general election, where the party gained 23 seats.

Meanwhile, at the MacGill Summer School yesterday, former taoiseach Bertie Ahern said the “natural lifespan” of the Government support pact between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael ends next Easter, at which point an election may be called.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Fianna Fail

Related Articles

More in this Section

Plea for safety upgrades at Blarney Castle after tourist injures himself

Slane shopkeeper still tots up with pen and paper

Men querying paternity ‘is an unfair weapon’

Irish pub owner comes to rescue of scammed inter-railers


Breaking Stories

Bertie Ahern raises concerns about North being left in limbo amid border battle

Funeral of former minister taking place on Tuesday

Plaque unveiled in US commemorating victims of Berkeley balcony collapse

One person hospitalised following apartment fire in Cork

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 21, 2018

    • 2
    • 6
    • 11
    • 13
    • 20
    • 30
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »