Michael O’Flynn: We’ll build 1,300 homes in Cork suburb in 10 years

One of Ireland’s most successful developers says he hopes to build around 1,300 new homes in a Cork suburb within the next 10 years.

Michael O’Flynn said he welcomed news that the Fernwood Residents’ Association had decided not to seek a judicial review against An Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant permission for around 600 homes at Ballinglanna, Glanmire. He said this would enable him to shortly proceed with one of two major projects he has planned for the Glanmire area.

The residents were concerned that part of the plan involved opening a through-road between that development and their estate.

Mr O’Flynn said he hoped to start construction on that project within the next couple of months and depending on market demand would take between five and seven years to complete.

He is also on the verge of lodging another planning permission for Dunkettle House for a further 700-plus houses.

The land is zoned for housing but on two previous attempts Mr O’Flynn was refused planning permission for houses there because the Jack Lynch Tunnel/Dunkettle Interchange was at capacity and local roads could not handle the volume of traffic generated by the proposed development.

Cork County Council recently unveiled a €14m plan to upgrade the road network in Glanmire and Transport Infrastructure Ireland is preparing to start work on a €100m upgrade of the Jack Lynch Tunnel/Dunkettle interchange.

It is expected that An Bord Pleanála will now grant Mr O’Flynn planning permission for his Dunkettle project. He said that as national guidelines on housing density had changed, there would be more homes built on the site than his previous plans envisaged.

Mr O’Flynn said he would lodge the planning application when he has a definite timeline for completion of the interchange works.

“I would envisage both projects could be completed within 10 years,” he said.

Fernwood Residents’ Association spokesman Gary Coughlan confirmed they would not be proceeding with a judicial review of the Ballinglanna project.

Mr Coughlan said Bord Pleanála had ignored their concerns that the creation of a through-road into their estate from Ballinglanna would open the area up as a ‘rat-run’ which could endanger the approximately 400 children who live there.