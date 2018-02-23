Michael D Higgins hints at bid for second term

President Michael D Higgins has given his strongest hint yet that he may seek a second term at Áras an Uachtaráin, saying he has laid “solid foundations” so far during his time in office.

Mr Higgins said that if he runs again in any contest, he would compete as an independent candidate.

Speculation in recent days suggests he will announce in the summer if he will seek a second term. Independent senator Gerard Craughwell and Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly, among others, have expressed an interest in contesting any contest for the Park.

People are entitled to know, said Mr Higgins during a state visit to Greece.

“I have said that we are in the midst of deciding very serious matters at the present time,” he said. “It is best that we do that with a discourse that is civil and takes account of different viewpoints. When that is over, I also said that I am committed to a fairly heavy programme this year, but I have no difficulty whatsoever as an incumbent president directly answering the question as to what in fact are my own intentions.

“One point I would say is that, as somebody who has been a member of local politics and the Dáil, the Seanad, and I have been a member of two Cabinets, you always anticipate what it is going to be like, and yes, I did say at one stage that getting through the term was in fact the length of my aspirations.”

Mr Higgins said he has laid “very solid foundations” in office so far and this leaves choices open as to what he may do.

“I think I will decide that appropriately and I will do so in plenty of time so that there will be opportunities to, if I did decide, that there will be opportunities to do that in an appropriate way,” he said.

The President said it is a decision he has to come to and this does not stand in the way of anyone else’s choices.

Parties, including Fine Gael, are considering whether to run candidates when Mr Higgins finishes his term in October, but are holding off deciding until he declares his position.