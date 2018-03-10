Meningitis warning as girl dies, another critical

GPs are asking parents to be vigilant for signs and symptoms of meningitis after the death of a young girl in the last 24 hours.

Another girl, believed to be a relation, is in a critical condition in hospital. Both are under 12 years of age and from Navan in Co Meath.

HSE public health staff are liaising with a primary school and with the extended family. Antibiotics have been issued where appropriate.

GPs asked parents to be vigilant and said if their child had even one of the signs or symptoms, to seek immediate medical advice.

Dr John O’Brien, GP and vice-president of the Irish College of General Practitioners, said: “Our advice to parents and families in the area is to look out for symptoms such as high fever, lethargy or a rash in their child. If your child has even minor symptoms, or if they are a cause of concern, go to your GP for advice.

“However, if your child has no symptoms, please don’t come to your GP for a check-up. The chances of other children who came in contact with a child with meningitis being infected is very low.”

Confirming the two cases, a HSE spokesperson said: “The cases were reported to the Department of Public Health, HSE North East, and concern two children under 12 who were hospitalised, one of whom subsequently died.”