Medical students exhausted and cynical

Emotional exhaustion, cynicism, and low levels of professional efficacy are among the symptoms of burnout experienced by medical students, a study had found.

Whether this burnout is associated with physical activity levels was also examined in a survey involving 383 medical students at University College Cork (UCC).

Its findings suggest that “promoting physical activity in medical students may assist in protecting this population from some of the effects of burnout”.

More than two in five students reported experiencing high levels of emotional exhaustion. More than a quarter (25.6%) reported high levels of cynicism. More than half (51.2%) reported low levels of professional efficacy. Those who had never failed an end-of-module exam reported significantly higher levels of emotional exhaustion and higher levels of professional efficacy than those who had.

North American students reported significantly higher professional efficacy levels than all other nationality groups. Professional efficacy levels decreased with each year of study, reaching lowest levels in fourth year, only to rise again in the fifth year group.

The study, led by Philip Macilwraith, an intern at Mercy University Hospital, and published in the Irish Medical Journal, found that female students reported significantly higher levels of emotional exhaustion than male students, and a greater proportion of male students were engaged regularly in physical activity than female medical students.

Asian individuals had the lowest levels of physical activity. The report says this finding “is very relevant to UCC, where this research was carried out, given the large cohort of Malaysian students currently studying medicine in UCC”.

The authors say that information on how to avoid burnout “would be particularly useful early on” as professional efficacy decreased from first to fourth year.

“This suggests students begin to feel overwhelmed and disengaged with what they are learning as the years go on,” the study says.