Maurice McCabe: Garda culture makes it hard to speak out

Sgt Maurice McCabe said the Garda culture makes it “extremely hard to speak out” and said that those who do are “certainly isolated and alone”.
In his first-ever public evidence, he said there is an element of the force “that blank you and not speak to you” and there were places he was “not welcome”.
Dressed in his sergeant’s uniform, he told the Disclosures Tribunal that he never once got hate mail “even up to today” and that he had received 300-400 cards from people all over the country supporting him.
Also at the tribunal:
The tribunal is investigating if senior gardaí conducted a smear campaign against Sgt McCabe by using a false child sex abuse allegation against him.
Questioned by tribunal counsel Patrick Marrinan, he confirmed there was derogatory material posted on Facebook in 2009 referring to him “Maurice the Rat”. Asked about the cumulative effect on him and his family, he said: “You certainly are isolated and alone”.
“There are an element that blank you, not speak to you. The culture is there, it is extremely hard to speak out,” he said.
The tribunal heard that he first started making complaints about policing standards in Bailieborough to his district officer, Supt Mick Clancy in November 2007.
He followed this with a letter on January 28, 2008 on a range of complaints and felt Supt Clancy was going to address the issues.
He said in March he wrote to Supt Clancy seeking to immediately vacate as sergeant in charge at Bailieborough and held a two-hour meeting with him.
