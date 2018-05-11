Man who denied demanding €10k with menaces changes plea

A man denied demanding €10,000 with menaces from a man in north Cork.



However, on the second day of his trial he changed his plea to guilty.

Patrick Moloney, 37, of 13 Seán Heuston Place, Limerick, was put on trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court before Judge Brian O’Callaghan and a jury of seven men and five women. The accused pleaded not guilty to making an unwarranted demand with menaces from Liam Heffernan at Liscarroll, Co Cork, between May 15 and June 15, 2016.

He changed his plea to one of guilty yesterday.

Shane O’Callaghan, defence barrister, asked for the accused to be rearraigned on what was the second day of the trial. Moloney then pleaded guilty.

Mr O’Callaghan BL said the defendant had serious psychological issues and addiction issues and he asked for a probation report.

Imelda Kelly prosecution barrister did not object to the bail application pending sentencing.

Judge O’Callaghan remanded the accused on bail until June 14.

He directed payment of a cash lodgement of €500 and ordered the accused to stay out of Cork City and county until his court appearance for sentencing.

He was also told to keep his mobile with him at all times and answer to gardaí calling to check on him.

Mr Heffernan testified that three men called to his home and demanded €10,000 or failing that they wanted a car.

Mr Heffernan said he sold cars as a hobby and that one of the men wanted him to sell cars for them.

He said that they were very pushy and that one of the unidentified men said, “we are the real deal, the boys with the AK47s.”

Mr Heffernan said he asked, “Do you mean the IRA?” He said one of the men replied, “you’re the smart boy alright.”

Asked how he felt during the encounter, Mr Heffernan said: “I was petrified, three fellas in my back door roaring into my face.”