Man threatened gardaí with ‘Glock and bullets’

Gardaí were threatened by a man claiming to have “a Glock and six bullets” when they responded to the report of a woman assaulted at an apartment in Cork City. Armed gardaí had to assist at an increasingly volatile scene.

Garda Donal Daly testified yesterday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that even though no Glock handgun was ever located, the accused Liam Murphy, aged 27, of 11 Cushing Road, Farranree, Cork, later told gardaí his plan on the night was “to go out in a blaze of glory”.

The garda said an armed Regional Support Unit responded when the threat was made.

No such gun was found when the area was later secured but armed gardaí did detonate a stun grenade at the height of the incident, Garda Daly said yesterday.

He also testified that at 2am on Sunday, November 5 last year, gardaí responded to a call that a woman had been assaulted at an apartment at Millerd St.

They arrived to find a woman’s boot on the road outside the apartment block and blood on the ground, Garda Daly said.

There was a shout from the apartment from someone claiming to have “a Glock and six bullets” and anyone who came through the door would be shot.

Armed gardaí from the Regional Support Unit were called and a stun grenade had to be detonated in the apartment.

Murphy pleaded guilty to making a threat to kill, on the night.

When armed gardaí moved in to arrest Murphy he rushed at them and smashed a one-litre vodka bottle against a ballistics shield held by one of the armed officers.

It was pointed out, however, two other men who were present in the apartment had allegedly assaulted the woman, and the victim later said Murphy did not assault her. He had intervened and stopped the other men from carrying out an even more serious assault, it emerged.

Garda Daly said gardaí believed Murphy was heavily intoxicated on the night on alcohol and drugs, possibly cocaine.

Defence barrister Niamh Stewart said the accused man apologised for his behaviour and had not come to the adverse attention of gardaí since the incident. She also underlined an absence of previous convictions for crimes of violence.

Judge Gerard O’Brien said he would adjourn sentencing, until October 31, for a probation report.