Man smeared blood over walls of garda station cell

Blood was smeared on the walls and door of a garda station cell by a man arrested for a violent outburst at Cork University Hospital.

The culprit pleaded guilty to charges arising out of that and also counts of stealing a car when he left a house party in Bishopstown and crashing it into a neighbour’s property.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that any one of the charges would merit a jail term but he noted from a probation report and another from Coolmine drug treatment centre that the accused, Christopher Foley, of 6 Father Dominic Place, Ballyphehane, Cork, had managed to turn his life around.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused had a bad episode in his life when he was getting into various kinds of trouble.

“But that was 18 months ago or more and the court gave him a chance,” the solicitor said.

“He kept his promise to the court and got this treatment. He is doing very well. He is still in the programme. He is going to Dublin one day a week as part of the aftercare.”

Mr Burke said the defendant was keeping himself occupied and was employed.

Judge Kelleher said the defendant caused havoc at Cork University Hospital where people were being treated for their injuries and where staff were already working in demanding and difficult circumstances without this kind of incident.

“And then he was involved in smearing blood in a cell in Togher Garda Station and then he was involved in taking a vehicle,” the judge said.

Mr Burke also said that the accused man had paid every cent of compensation for cleaning the cell and for crashing the car. He brought a total of €2,100 compensation to Cork District Court yesterday.

Judge Kelleher imposed penalties including an overall term of six months suspended, 90 hours of community service and fines totalling €400.

“I will give him a chance to avoid a custodial sentence,” the judge said.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan outlined the background to the offences.

On January 25, 2017, he was intoxicated and violent at Cork University Hospital and was conveyed to Togher Garda Station where he smeared blood on the walls and door of a cell.

On July 17, 2016, he was attending a house party in Bishopstown. While attending the party he drove the owner’s car without her permission and crashed it into the gates of a neighbouring property at Rossa Mews causing damage.