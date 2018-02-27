Man shot in Coolock had ‘many enemies’

A man fighting for his life, after being shot in the head, had “many enemies”, according to garda sources.

Detectives do not have any firm lines of inquiry, and say the murder bid could be linked to a number of other murders, or may be connected to a local drugs dispute.

The 36-year-old is also associated with one of the city’s top drug bosses.

The victim was found slumped in the garden of a house in Moatview Gardens, in the Priorswood area of Coolock, north Dublin, at 8.15pm on Sunday.

Locals found him after hearing gunshots and alerted the emergency services. He was taken to nearby Beaumont Hospital and is in the intensive care unit. He is on life support and in a critical condition.

Supt Gerard Donnelly says a motive for last nights Dublin shooting is unclear. A 36 year old man is in a critical condition after being shot in the head @NewstalkFM @TodayFMNews @98FM pic.twitter.com/elJYIbNtf4 — Paul Quinn (@pdquinn7) February 26, 2018

Gardaí believe he arrived at the location in a jeep, either on his own or with someone.

It is not clear when exactly he was shot. Sources explained he could have been shot when sitting in the jeep or as he was getting out.

Sources said they were investigating if he was shot by someone who approached the car or if the gunman was inside the same vehicle.

It is thought that while the man, who lived about 1km away, was shot once, several shots were fired, some of which may have hit a nearby car.

Gardaí received limited witness description of the attacker, and Superintendent Gerard Donnelly appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí at the scene last night. Pic: Collins

He said that no motive for the attack had been identified, stressing it was “very early” in the investigation.

The attack follows the shooting dead of James Tighe Ennis in Moatview last October.

Gardaí are investigating the possibility that was linked to a gun attack on a Ballymun criminal last August, in which two innocent people were killed.