Home»Today's Stories

Man shot in Coolock had ‘many enemies’

Tuesday, February 27, 2018

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

A man fighting for his life, after being shot in the head, had “many enemies”, according to garda sources.

Detectives do not have any firm lines of inquiry, and say the murder bid could be linked to a number of other murders, or may be connected to a local drugs dispute.

The 36-year-old is also associated with one of the city’s top drug bosses.

The victim was found slumped in the garden of a house in Moatview Gardens, in the Priorswood area of Coolock, north Dublin, at 8.15pm on Sunday.

Locals found him after hearing gunshots and alerted the emergency services. He was taken to nearby Beaumont Hospital and is in the intensive care unit. He is on life support and in a critical condition.

Gardaí believe he arrived at the location in a jeep, either on his own or with someone.

It is not clear when exactly he was shot. Sources explained he could have been shot when sitting in the jeep or as he was getting out.

Sources said they were investigating if he was shot by someone who approached the car or if the gunman was inside the same vehicle.

It is thought that while the man, who lived about 1km away, was shot once, several shots were fired, some of which may have hit a nearby car.

Gardaí received limited witness description of the attacker, and Superintendent Gerard Donnelly appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí at the scene last night. Pic: Collins

He said that no motive for the attack had been identified, stressing it was “very early” in the investigation.

The attack follows the shooting dead of James Tighe Ennis in Moatview last October.

Gardaí are investigating the possibility that was linked to a gun attack on a Ballymun criminal last August, in which two innocent people were killed.

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

shootinggangland crimeCoolockDublin

Related Articles

Regency Hotel murder trial adjourned amidst tributes to detective who died at weekend

Gardai release images of van used in fatal gangland shooting of Jason Molyneux

Specialist Gardaí surveillance at Citywest boxing event formerly linked with Daniel Kinahan

Sister of murdered man appeals for Hutch / Kinhahan gangs to think of children left behind

More in this Section

Rural grant yet to be rolled out 14 months on

Fears for West Cork homes over illegal gorse fires

New era for Ireland’s oldest city: Investment can unlock the potential of Waterford

The party’s over as Marty makes his last stand on DWTS


Breaking Stories

Councillors opposing Scientology plans for playground in Dublin

Oral hearing on proposed redesign of College Green set for mid-March

Parties report Government over advertising of their Project Ireland 2040 plan

Data watchdog warns Tusla over record-keeping as commissioner see cybersecurity complaints rise to record numbers

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 24, 2018

    • 1
    • 10
    • 30
    • 31
    • 42
    • 47
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »