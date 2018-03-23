Home»Today's Stories

Man says vandalism rampage was ‘madness’

Friday, March 23, 2018
Liam Heylin

The NCT centre in Little Island was broken into by three men who fled, caused damage at a shop, then went to a nearby garage, where they damaged four cars.

One of the men described his actions as madness.

“I was off my head,” Mark McGann, aged 22, of 47 The Courtyard, Castleredmond, Midleton, Co Cork, told the investigating garda.

Detective Garda Edmond O’Donoghue said at Cork District Court yesterday: “It was madness and stupidity, rather than any criminal mastermind.”

He outlined the background to three separate offences in the Little Island area on October 28.

“He was in the company of two other males,” the officer said. The accused fled the NCT centre when the alarm was activated. The trio also turned up at The Range shop, where damage was caused to a glass door.

Finally, the accused and others went to ABS Motors, Rockgrove industrial estate, where four cars were damaged, but no property was taken. Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced the accused to six months in prison.

Solicitor Mary Creed said: “He has since applied for rehabilitation. He has an uncle in Galway, who could get him a job when he gets out of prison. He genuinely wants to get help.

“He has been in custody since two weeks after this”.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

More in this Section

Fundraising bid for student Jack O’Driscoll paralysed after fall in snow

Measles outbreak continues to grow as 25 cases identified

CAB raids on tech firm in Dublin

Half of FF TDs vote against Eighth referendum


Breaking Stories

Two pedestrians die after Galway crash

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

    • 3
    • 5
    • 13
    • 18
    • 29
    • 40
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »