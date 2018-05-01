Man repeatedly struck friend in head with brick

A brick was used to beat a man around the head as his attacker left him bleeding on the ground crawling away to get medical help.

Garda Brian Murphy said the injured party had been in the company of the accused and there was no build-up to what was an unprovoked assault.

The incident occurred at Waterloo Terrace, Wellington Road, Cork, on September 13, 2017.

The injured party looked away and Christopher Jones struck him multiple times over the head. The victim had to be hospitalised.

Jones, aged 25, of no fixed address, was sentenced to three years with the last year suspended by Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin at Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday.

“This was an extremely serious assault. He struck a friend repeatedly with a brick. It was cowardly to repeatedly use a brick to strike him around the head, taking him by surprise.”

The judge noted the victim had nightmares since it occurred and had scars around his head.

“He literally had to crawl away from the attack, injured and bleeding,” the judge said.

Counsel Sinéad Behan said the 25-year-old had been in and out of custody since the age of 16. She said he had a very difficult childhood and ended up with addiction issues including a heroin addiction for which he was now receiving treatment.

Ms Behan said he had never completed a drug rehabilitation programme and realised there was very little hope for him unless he did so. He does present with behavioural difficulties, she said, and mentioned attention deficit hyperactive disorder.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “There is a lot more profoundly wrong with him than ADHD.”

Ms Behan said: “Drug taking has made worse an already very difficult situation.”