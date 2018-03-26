Man quizzed over St Patrick’s Day death

Gardaí investigating the death of a man who was found critically injured on the street after St Patrick’s Day celebrations questioned a man over the weekend.

Richard O’Leary from Dungarvan died on Friday in Cork University Hospital, less than a week after he was found unconscious on TF Meagher St in the town in the early hours of March 18.

Two people performed CPR on him on the street after he was found between 1am and 1.30am. He was brought to South Tipperary General Hospital by ambulance but was transferred to CUH due to the nature of his head injuries. Doctors put him in a medically-induced coma but he died on Friday.

Mr O’Leary had been out with friends in Dungarvan on St Patrick’s Day and his family believe he was assaulted on his way home late that night or early the next morning.

He lived in the Cois Trá area of the town, having grown up on Childers Estate, and worked in the building industry. He was a keen sports fan and loved GAA, rugby, and football, and was a supporter of Liverpool.

Gardaí arrested a man on Friday evening in connection with Mr O’Leary’s death, and he was held over the weekend for questioning.

Mr O’Leary’s sister Tina told WLRFM last week that the family were told he had suffered a fractured skull and bleeding and swelling to the brain. “He had to be transferred to Cork hospital because of the damage to his brain,” she said. “We don’t know who done it, but we would appeal to anyone who has information to come forward and help the gardaí.”

She told Eamon Keane on Déise FM how upsetting it was for the family to see on life support. “When we were eventually allowed in, he was in a coma, lying on the bed with wires and things coming out of him. He had swelling and bruising to his face and a black eye as well.”

Richard is survived by his mother Catherine, sisters Sandra, Tina, and Wendy, and brother David. His funeral Mass takes place tomorrow at St Mary’s Church in Dungarvan and he will be buried in St Mary’s Old Churchyard.