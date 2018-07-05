Home»Today's Stories

Man pleads guilty to stealing cash from Cork firm over three-year period

Thursday, July 05, 2018
Liam Heylin

A 32-year-old man signed a plea of guilty yesterday to 14 counts of theft of cash from a company at Little Island, Co Cork, over a period of more than three years.

Detective Garda Alan McCarthy served a book of evidence on Brian O’Shea, aged 32, of 40 Corrib Lawn, Mayfield, at Cork District Court.

His solicitor, Elaine O’Sullivan, said the accused wished to enter a signed plea of guilty to the charges. On that being undertaken, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for sentencing at the county sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing October 23.

The 14 charges refer to the theft of sums of money, the property of Anderco Safety (Ireland) Ltd at Anderco Safety, Little Island industrial estate in Co Cork.

The charges relate to sums varying from €150 to €590 between March 1, 2014, and June 14, 2017.

No background details were given in court as to the circumstances of how the sums of money came to be stolen. It is likely that Det Garda McCarthy will outline the information to the circuit court at the sentencing hearing.

Free legal aid was extended to a barrister to represent Mr O’Shea at the circuit court.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

ad-sensitive!Court

Related Articles

A Question of Taste: Pauline O'Driscoll

Objectors to €220m Cork-Ringaskiddy motorway consider options

Cork City firefighters to ballot for strike over pay dispute

Archaeologists working on Macroom bypass strike over pay row

More in this Section

Varadkar defiant over media stance

Objectors to €220m Cork-Ringaskiddy motorway consider options

Hosepipe ban takes effect for all areas as heatwave continues

A&E attendances continue to rise


Breaking Stories

Archaeologists in Macroom protest 'years of running into walls' on pay issues

No winner of jackpot worth over €3.5m

Objectors to new Cork motorway will consider options up to and including legal action

Q&A: As the Ryanair pilot strike looms, what passenger rights do you have?

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 04, 2018

    • 6
    • 25
    • 29
    • 33
    • 42
    • 46
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »