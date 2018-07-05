Man pleads guilty to stealing cash from Cork firm over three-year period

A 32-year-old man signed a plea of guilty yesterday to 14 counts of theft of cash from a company at Little Island, Co Cork, over a period of more than three years.

Detective Garda Alan McCarthy served a book of evidence on Brian O’Shea, aged 32, of 40 Corrib Lawn, Mayfield, at Cork District Court.

His solicitor, Elaine O’Sullivan, said the accused wished to enter a signed plea of guilty to the charges. On that being undertaken, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for sentencing at the county sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing October 23.

The 14 charges refer to the theft of sums of money, the property of Anderco Safety (Ireland) Ltd at Anderco Safety, Little Island industrial estate in Co Cork.

The charges relate to sums varying from €150 to €590 between March 1, 2014, and June 14, 2017.

No background details were given in court as to the circumstances of how the sums of money came to be stolen. It is likely that Det Garda McCarthy will outline the information to the circuit court at the sentencing hearing.

Free legal aid was extended to a barrister to represent Mr O’Shea at the circuit court.