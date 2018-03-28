Man jumped on bonnet as gardaí tried to seize car

A motorist jumped on the bonnet of his car when gardaí began to seize it for being untaxed and later he went into a violent rage.

Kieran Noonan, aged 42, of 17 Hollyville, Hollyhill, Cork, pleaded guilty yesterday at Cork District Court to public order charges including being obstructive to gardaí and being threatening and abusive.

The background to the incident was that the car was parked at David McCarthy Road, Knocknacullen, Cork, shortly before 2am on April 23, 2017.

Noonan was sitting in the driver’s seat of the stationary car. When gardaí approached they noticed that there was a strong smell of alcohol from him.

Inspector Daniel Coholan said the car had no tax and the gardaí informed him that they were seizing the car.

“He got out of the car. As gardaí commencing removing the vehicle he jumped on the bonnet of the moving vehicle, grabbing hold of it.

“The vehicle then came to a stop and he grabbed hold of the steering wheel. He was extremely threatening to gardaí and got into a violent rage. He refused to let go of the steering wheel. He threatened to assault them if they went near him.”

Pepper spray had to be deployed and Noonan was also handcuffed. He calmed down at the Garda station, the inspector said.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said that this was a red flag incident for the defendant after which he realised that he needed to address a drink problem.

He said the defendant went on a 28-day residential treatment programme which concluded last month and that he was presently taking up aftercare.

“He wishes to apologise profusely to the gardaí on the night,” the solicitor said.

Judge John King said it had taken a long time for the accused to address his drink problem given that this happened in April 2017.

The judge put sentencing back until May 24.