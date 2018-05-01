Man jailed over attempted robbery

A vulnerable Portuguese man living in Cork was attacked and robbed and yesterday one of those involved in the crime was jailed for 18 months.

Kevin McIntosh, aged 37, of no fixed address in Cork, and originally from Glasgow in Scotland pleaded guilty to attempted robbery for his part in the crime.

Detective Garda Colin Greenway said the crime was committed at Hibernian Road in Cork on May 12 last year.

The injured party was alone when he was asked for a light for a cigarette. There was a group of people and one of them then called after him a second time asking to use his mobile phone. He said he did not have one. That was when the attack started.

One of the men in the group put his hands to the victim’s throat and started choking him. The victim was thrown on the bonnet of a car. His head hit the ground. He was then kicked on the ground.

Det Gda Greenway said it was only after this assault that McIntosh became involved. He went through the middle-aged man’s pockets. The group then walked away down Gasworks Lane.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “The injured party is a particularly vulnerable type of man who would have been an easy target to younger men.”

The injured party expressed the hope in his victim impact statement that the people who attacked him would never again resort to violence and instead would come to the assistance of anyone being attacked.

Paula McCarthy, defence barrister, apologised on McIntosh’s behalf to the injured party.

Ms McCarthy emphasised the fact that McIntosh was not involved in the physical attack. Judge Ó Donnabháin said McIntosh would have been nearby to see it happening.

The 37-year-old from Glasgow said he had nine children in Scotland and was keen to return there.