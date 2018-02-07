Home»Today's Stories

Man guilty of theft after spending €58k in account

Wednesday, February 07, 2018
By Liam Heylin

A sum of €58,000 was mistakenly lodged in a man’s AIB account and, by the time the bank came looking for it back, the money was gone.

This occurred almost two years ago and now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court the account holder has pleaded guilty to a charge of theft.

The charge states that on March 2, 2016, the defendant dishonestly appropriated €58,000 at AIB, Blackpool Retail Park, Cork.

Keith O’Connor, of 15 Kilnap Green, Farranree, Cork, pleaded guilty to that charge when arraigned at the circuit court.

Niamh Stewart, barrister, said yesterday that the accused had €13,000 in court in the form of a bank draft for the purpose of repayment.

Ms Stewart applied for an adjournment of sentencing so that he could gather more money.

“He wants a bit of time to pay more money back. This money [€58,000] was lodged in his account in error,” said Ms Stewart.

Donal O’Sullivan, prosecution barrister said the state had no difficulty with sentencing going back in the case for the purpose of more compensation being gathered.

Ms Stewart said her client was never in trouble before.

The judge adjourned sentencing until June 8 with the accused on continuing bail.


