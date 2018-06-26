Man gets eight months after witness was threatened not to give evidence

A witness to a violent disorder after a christening in Cork was threatened not to give evidence by one of the men involved in the affray.

Danny O’Brien, aged 25, of 10 Brandon Court, Dillon’s Cross, Cork, was jailed for eight months yesterday for his crimes.

O’Brien was involved in the first violent disorder where a woman was kicked in the head and he also was the one who threatened the witness. O’Brien also pleaded guilty to a third unrelated incident where he spat in the direction of gardaí claiming he was HIV positive.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed several concurrent sentences on O’Brien at Cork District Court yesterday.

Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan outlined the background to the violent disorder incident which occurred shortly before midnight on January 28, 2017, when parties returned to a house at Comeragh Park, The Glen, for more celebration of a family christening.

When some parties were told that they were not welcome at the house there was a violent dispute culminating in assaults. Three victims were kicked and punched in a frenzied sustained attack and they were later brought to hospital.

Danny O’Brien was seen by gardaí covered in blood and intoxicated at the scene of the violent disorder.

In a follow-up incident on October 14, 2017, Danny O’Brien went to another address at Cormeragh Park where he threatened a witness to the January 28 incident with the intention of causing the investigation to be obstructed, perverted or interfered with.

Danny O’Brien said at the scene that he wanted to fight the man and wanted him to withdraw the charges.

There was another man, not before the court, who was present at this scene carrying a wheel brace.

And in an incident before any of these offences, a man was sitting against a shutter at Douglas St when someone started pulling his shirt through the shutter.

When Garda Linda O’Keeffe tried to arrest the culprit, Danny O’Brien, he said to go fuck yourself. He also alleged he was HIV positive and began spitting in the direction of gardaí.