Man found hiding in attic of home jailed

A young man found hiding in the attic of his home last week got a five-month jail term for driving offences, with another five months suspended to hang over him on his release from jail.

Judge John King referred yesterday to the fact that Luke Taylor was caught hiding in the attic of the family home last week.

Taylor has already been sentenced to three years in jails on an endangerment charge.

At Cork District Court yesterday, the accused appeared before Judge King where he pleaded guilty to offences arising out of other driving incidents.

Garda Robbie Stone testified that gardaí found him driving on Rochestown Rd, Cork, on August 3, 2017. Garda Stone said the accused gave a name with which he was satisfied. However, he learned a month later at the Bridewell Garda Station that the defendant’s correct name was not the one he had given to him on August 3.

Garda Stone eventually charged Taylor with giving false details, having no insurance, and no licence.

Judge King said: “Mr Taylor has an appalling record at a very young age.”

The judge imposed an overall sentence of five months to run concurrently with the three-year sentence imposed on him on Friday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and another sentence of five months to be suspended on his completion of that sentence.

Detective Sergeant David O’Callaghan found Taylor after 9.30pm on Monday, March 12, hiding in the attic at Cherry Lawn, Blackrock, Cork.