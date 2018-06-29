Man fined over threat to smash ex-partner’s face in

A middle-aged man threatened to smash his ex-partner’s face in and went on to smash her front door.

Ray Cooper, aged 46, of 10 St Finbarr’s Rd, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of causing criminal damage to his ex-partner’s home, which is also at St Finbarr’s Rd.

Defence solicitor Michael Quinlan said the defendant was in a relationship for 22 years and that his partner decided to move on with her life and leave him.

“He could not accept that and he went heavy on the drink,” Mr Quinlan said by way of background to what occurred on the day in question last March.

Judge Tim Lucey said to the accused man: “Mr Cooper, you are going to have to get over stuff. People have to be able to get on with their lives without worrying about someone turning up outside their door.”

Cooper said he would stay away from her but he said there was an issue in relation to the proximity of their homes.

“She lives directly 20 feet across the road from me. I am trying to get another place,” Cooper said.

Judge Lucey advised him that when he arrived home he should go in directly and he when he left home he should not loiter outside the house. Cooper replied: “100%, your honour.”

The judge asked: “Are you giving the court an undertaking to that effect?”

Cooper said that he was.

Mr Quinlan said the accused was off drink and back working again. Cooper also brought €350 compensation to pay for broken glass in his ex-partner’s front door.

In all the circumstances, Judge Tim Lucey imposed a €250 fine on the accused for causing criminal damage.

Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan outlined the background to the incident.

“On March 11, at around 6pm, Ray Cooper went to another house at St Finbarr’s Rd, the home of his ex-partner and he shouted threats and banged on the door. He shouted: “I will smash your face in.”

“He then smashed in the middle of the door causing €350 worth of damage. He left the area and returned home after the incident.”

He had 19 previous convictions including another count for criminal damage and five for being drunk and a source or danger.