Man fined €250 for drinking in A&E unit

Staff at the A&E units of hospitals have enough to deal with every day without having to contend with a man who was drinking alcohol at the unit and causing trouble.

After hearing this evidence at Cork District Court yesterday, Judge Olann Kelleher said: “You could not do much worse than that. Just talk to staff about what they have to put up with every day of the week.

“And this man admits he was drinking inside an A&E.

“A&E staff are under desperate pressure. They are looking after all our families and fellas like this are drinking in there. It is not acceptable.”

John Regan, aged 60, of 12 St Bridget’s Well, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, pleaded guilty to charges of being drunk and a source of danger, and being threatening and abusive.

Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan said that on December 21, 2017, a call was received by security at the Mercy University Hospital A&E unit in Cork City.

It was reported that a man had become abusive when told he could not drink alcohol in the waiting area.

Gardaí went to the scene and met John Regan outside the unit on Henry St. He was intoxicated and was threatening and abusive to gardaí, shouting abuse towards them.

He was arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda Station.

Donal Daly, defending, said Regan did leave the emergency unit when directed and that the trouble he caused was outside the hospital.

He admitted he was drinking inside the emergency department at the outset.

Judge Kelleher fined him €250 for being drunk and a source of danger and imposed a three-month suspended jail term for his threatening behaviour on the occasion.