Man died in doorway after sleeping rough

Gardaí in Cork City are investigating the death of a man, who was believed to be homeless, whose body was found in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The man, who was in his fifties, was pronounced dead where he was found on Wandesford Quay, off Washington St.

While he has yet to be named, and it is not yet clear whether he was homeless, it is understood that the man was sleeping rough at the doorway in which he was found.

His body was taken to Cork University Hospital, where an autopsy was due to take place.

Although investigations are ongoing, it is understood that the cause of death is not being treated as suspicious at present.