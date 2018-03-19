Home»Today's Stories

Man died in doorway after sleeping rough

Monday, March 19, 2018
By Joe Leogue

Gardaí in Cork City are investigating the death of a man, who was believed to be homeless, whose body was found in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The man, who was in his fifties, was pronounced dead where he was found on Wandesford Quay, off Washington St.

While he has yet to be named, and it is not yet clear whether he was homeless, it is understood that the man was sleeping rough at the doorway in which he was found.

His body was taken to Cork University Hospital, where an autopsy was due to take place.

Although investigations are ongoing, it is understood that the cause of death is not being treated as suspicious at present.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

More in this Section

Machete-hurley among weapons seized in raids in north Cork

Mother asks HSE to help son jailed for assaulting her

Don't rain on our St Patrick’s Day: A guide to start times and places for today's parades

Twins no longer identical after one brother's year on International Space Station


Breaking Stories

Man found dead in Cork City centre doorway

Gardaí renew appeal for information on 1977 disappearance of Mary Boyle

Men arrested in connection with Wexford gun seizure released without charge

Richard Satchwell explains comments made about missing wife

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 17, 2018

    • 4
    • 10
    • 13
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 30

Full Lotto draw results »