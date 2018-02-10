Man defending student on bus stabbed by drunk

A student on the bus home to Kerry was caught by the throat by a drunken man who mocked him as a homosexual and when another passenger came to the student’s assistance this man was later struck on the hand with a knife.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a two-year jail term on the accused man, Timmy Foley, aged 43, with an address at Dan Corkery Place, Macroom, Co Cork, and suspended the last year of that sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The judge banned him from travelling by public transport bus for six months after his release from prison.

“He may then appreciate the comfort of bus travel and how you should not interfere with others using the bus,” the judge said.

Garda Brian Aherne gave evidence yesterday that on September 15, 2017, the injured parties were travelling from Cork to Tralee.

“He [Foley] was intoxicated and he threatened other passengers on the bus. He was abusive to a student travelling home to Kerry. He said he was homosexual and grabbed him by the throat. He was asked to leave the bus,” Garda Aherne said.

Another passenger, aged in his 30s, intervened. This man also got off the bus in Macroom where Foley was put off the bus. Foley walked after this man and produced a knife. A struggle ensued and the injured party was cut on the hand.

Foley pleaded guilty to assaulting the student, assault causing harm to the other man, producing a knife and being drunk and a danger.

The judge said it was very worrying that a man with the defendant’s previous convictions and at his level of intoxication was carrying a knife.

Brendan Kelly, defending, said the defendant was in and out of prison throughout his adult life, and all of his offending behaviour occurred when he was intoxicated.

“He was highly intoxicated at the time of this incident and he has no memory of it. He wishes to apologise and was absolutely embarrassed and disgusted when his behaviour was described to him by gardaí.”

“He has asked me to apologise to the victims. He knows he needs help for alcohol.