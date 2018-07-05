Home»Today's Stories

Man charged with sexual assaults at Cork nightclub

Thursday, July 05, 2018

A 29-year-old man was arrested yesterday and charged with sexually assaulting a woman three times on one night at a nightclub in Cork City.

Garda Aoife Hayes arrested the man and brought him before Cork District Court.

The three alleged sexual assaults relate to January 31, 2017, at a club in Cork.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan said the DPP had directed trial by indictment.

Judge Olann Kelleher put the case back to July 30 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

There was no objection to bail. Conditions require him to have no contact with the complainant, directly or indirectly, sign on at his local Garda station, and surrender his passport.

The accused is represented by solicitor David McCoy.


New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

