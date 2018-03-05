Man charged with murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe

A 27-year-old man appeared in court in Dundalk last night charged with the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in Co Louth just over five years ago.

Detective inspector Pat Marry told the special sitting of the court that when Aaron Brady, from New Road, Crossmaglen, in Co Armagh was charged yesterday evening with killing the detective garda in the course of his duty, he replied: “I strongly deny any involvement in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.”

Following the hearing, at which there were a number of members of US Homeland security present, Mr Brady was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court by video link on March 9.

Judge John Coughlan granted him legal aid.

Garda Donohoe, 41, was shot without warning by a gunman, part of a five-strong gang, at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, just outside Dundalk, on January 25, 2013.

He and another colleague were escorting takings from the credit union to a bank when they were ambushed by the cross-border gang.

He left behind his wife Caroline and their two young children, who are still attending the primary school across the road from the credit union.

Caroline was in the court for yesterday’s brief hearing.

Yesterday afternoon, gardaí confirmed that a man in his 50s, arrested in Dundalk last Monday in connection with the killing, was released on Saturday night with a file to be prepared for the DPP.